Where UnitedHealthcare stands in GI today: 3 notes

Here are three updates on UnitedHealthcare's standing in the gastroenterology industry that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 22:

1. On Aug. 1, the American Gastroenterological Association penned a letter to UnitedHealthcare calling on the insurer to withdraw its advanced notification program for gastrointestinal care. UHC since has offered "no details, no information and no response," according to an Oct. 11 statement from the AGA.

2. U.S. Digestive Health and health insurer UnitedHealthcare and its affiliate health plans have agreed to a new contract for USDH providers and their patients.

3. Gastroenterologists and patients joined together on Capitol Hill to highlight their concerns to Congress over prior authorization. During the gathering attendees also vocalized their concerns about UnitedHealthcare's proposed gold card prior authorization policy.