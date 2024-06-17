What United Digestive has done since changing private equity partners

Just over a year ago, gastroenterology company United Digestive made the decision to end its partnership with private equity backer Frazier Healthcare Partners, which created the platform in tandem with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in 2018.

Shortly after, United Digestive brought on private equity firm Kohlberg & Company as its new partner.

Here are seven partnerships, changes and rankings United Digestive has secured since tapping Kohlberg in April 2023:

1. Two ASCs affiliated with United Digestive were named among U.S. News & World Report's top ASCs in the nation for 2024.

2. United Digestive partnered with OMNY Health, a provider of healthcare data and insights. United Digestive joined more than 5,000 GI providers serving more than 10 million patients within OMNY's research network.

3. United Digestive tapped Neal Patel, MD, as its new CEO, succeeding Mark Gilreath, who led the gastroenterology physician practice management firm since 2018.

4. United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the area's first peroral endoscopic myotomy.

5. United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across its endoscopy facilities. Its facilities use Provation's Apex software to record patient GI details, images and coding for reimbursement.

6. United Digestive and New York City-based payer Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia. Through the partnership, patients in Georgia can access United Digestive endoscopy centers, infusion services and anesthesiology care.

7. United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all 22 of its managed ASCs.