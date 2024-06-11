GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

United Digestive's 2 best ASCs, per US News

Claire Wallace -  

Two ASCs affiliated with GI physician practice management organization United Digestive have been named among U.S. News & World Report's top ASCs in the nation for 2024. 

The facilities are Athens-Clarke (Ga.) County Endoscopy Center and Atlanta-based Northern Crescent Endoscopy Suite, according to a June 11 news release. 

The two facilities stood out among more than 2,000 GI-specialized ASCs that were reviewed nationwide. 

ASCs were evaluated based on multiple factors, including how successfully patients avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes.

