Unio Health partners with InSite Digestive Health Care to double in size

InSite Digestive Health Care is set to join Unio Health as the platform's fourth major division, Unio Health announced in a Jan. 9 release.

The partnership with InSite will more than double Unio's size, with 67 gastroenterologists and three pathologists joining the platform. Unio now oversees 182 providers, including 119 physicians and 63 advanced practices providers.

Unio, which was founded in 2021 with the acquisition of Genesis Healthcare Partners MSO and a partnership with Genesis Healthcare Partners physicians, serves patients out of 54 locations across California.

Meanwhile, InSite was formed in 2012 and provides a variety of gastrointestinal services and procedures, along with pathology, imaging, and clinical research. Since its inception, it has grown to the largest independent digestive health platform in California.