Gastroenterological cancers, including colorectal cancer, are on the rise across the nation, as the cost of healthcare also continues to rise.

Here is the average cost of five preventive GI procedures for Medicare patients, according to Medicare.gov's cost of care calculator:

Colonoscopy: $652

Upper endoscopy: $984

Endoscopic ultrasound: $604

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography: $2,125

Sigmoidoscopy: $544