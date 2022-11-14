Top 10 gastroenterology hospitals, ASCs in the U.S.

Here are 2022's top 10 gastroenterology hospitals and ASCs in the U.S. according to U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed 1,586 hospitals and ranked the top 50 for gastroenterology and GI surgery. Read more about the methodology here.

Newsweek ranked the top 510 ASCs nationwide. The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Cedar-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

3. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. Cleveland Clinic

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles)

7. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

8. Houston Methodist Hospital

9. Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)

10. John Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Here are the top 10 gastroenterology and endoscopy ASCs, according to Newsweek:

Editor's note: Numbers represent the center's ranking in its respective state and may repeat.

2. Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center-Columbia (Md.)

3. Duke Health-Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham, N.C.)

4. Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Pasadena, Md.)

4. East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

4. Novant Health-Wilmington (N.C.) Endoscopy Center

5. Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

5. Hoag Endoscopy Center (Newport Beach, Calif.)

5. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic-Ambulatory Surgery & Endoscopy Center

5. Charleston (S.C.) Endoscopy Center

6. Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Medical Specialists Association-Endoscopy Center