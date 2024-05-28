The colonoscopy research shifting the industry 

Here are four studies Becker's covered in 2024 regarding colonoscopy:

1. A new study suggests that the recommended 10-year interval between screening colonoscopies may be safely extended to 15 years in adults with no family history of colorectal cancer whose first colonoscopy is negative.

2. Pre- and postoperative colonoscopy care does not increase the risk of periprosthetic joint infection in total joint arthroplasty patients, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network. The study looked at 243,671 Military Health System beneficiaries who underwent total joint arthroplasty in 2010 to 2016, finding no association of preoperative or postoperative colonoscopy with joint infection risk through one-year follow-up.

3. Giving patients more choice in their colorectal cancer screening options could double the number of patients who get screened, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia. When patients are given the choice between a take-home test kit or undergoing a colonoscopy, more patients voluntarily undergo screenings.

4. A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine assessed the performance of a cell-free DNA blood-based test in a population eligible for colorectal cancer screening in identifying colorectal cancer. Though the blood test showed promise, the American Gastroenterological Association said that it should not be used to replace traditional colonoscopies.