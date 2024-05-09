Colonoscopy safe in tandem with total joint replacements: Study

Pre- and postoperative colonoscopy care does not increase the risk of periprosthetic joint infection in total joint arthroplasty patients, according to a May 7 study published in JAMA Network.

The study looked at 243,671 Military Health System beneficiaries who underwent total joint arthroplasty in 2010 to 2016, finding no association of preoperative or postoperative colonoscopy with joint infection risk through one-year follow-up.

The findings suggest that undergoing a colonoscopy within six months before or after a total joint replacement is not associated with higher infection risks.

Most patients undergoing total joint arthroplasty also need routine screening colonoscopy, in which transient bacteremia may be a potential source for hematogenous infection.