Physicians Endoscopy rebrands

Physicians Endoscopy rebranded to PE GI Solutions to recognize its move into practice management and development.

PE GI Solutions and Capital Digestive Care entered a strategic joint partnership in August 2019. The move created a practice solutions platform and enhanced the company's services for gastroenterologists and their ASCs.

All existing partnerships will remain intact with the expanded brand identity, according to a March 1 announcement.

"The brand expansion takes us closer to the patients by being involved in the practice side as well — having the ability to provide GI physicians with support services to cover the spectrum of care from the practice, to ancillary services, and all the way to ASCs," said David Young, president and CEO of PE GI Solutions.

