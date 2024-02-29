Motus GI executive joins EndoSound as CEO

Scott Aldrich, former vice president at Motus GI, has joined EndoSound as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Mr. Aldrich has years of interventional gastroenterology and medical device imaging experience, and is expected to help EndoSound capitalize on its EndoSound EVS technology, which converts any flexible upper endoscope into a fully functional endoscopic ultrasound scope.

Mr. Aldrich's background includes commercial strategy and operational leadership in the medical device sector, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the company.

EndoSound entered the GI medtech space in 2016 and received an investment from the American Gastroenterological Association to improve its endoscopic ultrasound technology. EndoSound earned FDA breakthrough device designation for the device in 2021.

In January, the company earned FDA clearance for its EndoSound Vision System.