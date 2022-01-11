Gastroenterology's 2022 boom: 6 deals in week 1

Gastroenterology management companies had a successful start to 2022, with six practice deals made in the first week.

Here are the six deals:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI inked a deal with Cleveland-based Digestive Disease Consultants.

2. Dallas-based GI Alliance added Digestive Disease Consultants to its network.

3. Miami-based Gastro Health made two major deals in Maryland and Florida, adding Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola (Fla.) and Frederick, Md.-based Optimal Digestive Care to its network.

4. Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health added Philadelphia-based Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network.

5. Dallas-based GI Alliance added Washington Gastroenterology to its network.