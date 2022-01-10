One GI expands Cleveland presence with new deal

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

One GI has inked a deal with Cleveland-based Digestive Disease Consultants, the gastroenterology management organization said Jan. 7. 

Digestive Disease Consultants was founded in 1989 and has five physicians, five advanced practitioners and three locations.

Founded in April 2020, private equity-backed One GI provides capital and management services to partner practices to help foster growth. The Nashville, Tenn.-based company comprises practices in Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast