Washington Gastroenterology joins GI Alliance

Dallas-based GI Alliance has added Washington Gastroenterology to its network, GI Alliance said Jan. 4. 

Washington Gastroenterology includes 31 gastroenterologists and 17 advanced practice providers provisioning services at 17 offices, seven ASCs and three infusion centers in the state.

GI Alliance supports more than 625 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington.

