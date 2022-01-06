GI Alliance adds Illinois practice

Dallas-based GI Alliance has added Digestive Disease Consultants to its network, GI Alliance said Jan. 6.

Digestive Disease Consultants has Illinois locations in Eureka, Normal and Clinton. The practice includes three gastroenterologists and one advanced practice provider. Its services include colonoscopy, esophageal dilatation and hemorrhoid banding.

GI Alliance supports more than 625 gastroenterologists in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington.