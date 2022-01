Gastrointestinal management organization U.S. Digestive Health has added Philadelphia-based Gastrointestinal Specialists to its network, U.S. Digestive Health said Jan. 4.

With the addition, the U.S. Digestive Health management network now includes 24 locations, 13 ASCs, 101 physicians and 43 advanced practice providers, all in Pennsylvania.

The private equity-backed company provides business management and technology solutions to gastroenterology practices.