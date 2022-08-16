Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: An update on GI's biggest players

Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are three of the largest private equity-backed gastroenterology groups in the industry.

Here's a breakdown of some of the must-know gastroenterology front runners:

1. Affiliated physicians

Gastro Health: 370+

GI Alliance: 660+

PE GI Solutions: 600+

2. Locations

Gastro Health: 145+

GI Alliance: 400+

PE GI Solutions: 90+





3. Leaders

Gastro Health:

CEO: Joseph Garcia

CFO: Lawrence Freni

COO: Alan Olive

GI Alliance:

CEO & founder: James Weber, MD

13-member physician executive leadership board

PE GI Solutions:

Chairman & founder: Barry Tanner

CEO: David Young

CFO: Christina Morrison

4. Headquarters

Gastro Health: Miami

GI Alliance: Southlake, Texas

PE GI Solutions: Jamison, Pa.

5. Private equity backer

Gastro Health: Omers

GI Alliance: Waud Capital

PE GI Solutions: Kelso