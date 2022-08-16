Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: An update on GI's biggest players

Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are three of the largest private equity-backed gastroenterology groups in the industry.
Here's a breakdown of some of the must-know gastroenterology front runners:
1. Affiliated physicians
Gastro Health: 370+
GI Alliance: 660+
2. Locations
Gastro Health: 145+
GI Alliance: 400+
PE GI Solutions: 90+
3. Leaders
Gastro Health:
CEO: Joseph Garcia
CFO: Lawrence Freni
COO: Alan Olive
GI Alliance:
CEO & founder: James Weber, MD
13-member physician executive leadership board
PE GI Solutions:
Chairman & founder: Barry Tanner
CEO: David Young
CFO: Christina Morrison
4. Headquarters
Gastro Health: Miami
GI Alliance: Southlake, Texas
PE GI Solutions: Jamison, Pa.
5. Private equity backer
Gastro Health: Omers
GI Alliance: Waud Capital
PE GI Solutions: Kelso