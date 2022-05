Gastro Health selected Alan Oliver as the platform's new COO, South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report reported May 9.

In his new role, Mr. Oliver will collaborate with other Gastro Health leaders to develop, implement and manage operational strategies, systems and programs.

Before joining Gastro Health, Mr. Oliver served Mednax, a physician-led medical group, for 22 years in a variety of leadership positions including COO and CFO.

Mr. Oliver's position became effective May 2.