What to know about Gastro Health

Miami-based Gastro Health is one of the largest and fastest growing gastroenterology groups in the industry, with a portfolio of more than 343 physicians and 140 locations in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

The company is backed by private equity firm Omers, and completed 10 acquisitions in Florida, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland in 2021.

The company completed a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts in February. The acquired practices include Greater Boston Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists and Middlesex Gastroenterology.

Gastro Health was the first gastroenterology platform to experience its first "turn" — when the organization was sold by the initial private equity investor, Audax, to a separate private equity investor.

Gastro Health is headed by CEO Joseph Garcia, who joined the company in 2018, and CFO Lawrence Freni, who joined the company in 2017.

United Digestive's four transactions in Florida and Georgia in 2021 could set up a battle with Gastro Health, as their geographic targets overlap, according to the Fraser report.