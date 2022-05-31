Fast facts about GI Alliance

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance is the largest gastroenterology 'megagroup' in the industry, with more than 660 physicians and 400 locations.

The company is also the most geographically dispersed gastroenterology organization in the U.S., according to a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights. Despite its size, the company remains physician-led and majority physician-owned.

The private equity-backed company has been on an acquisition spree this year, with at least seven deals made since Jan. 1 in Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois and Washington.

The group is led by founder and CEO James Weber, MD, as well as a 13-member physician executive leadership board. Mr. Weber founded GI Alliance in 2018. From 1994 to 2018, he served as the president and CEO of Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, the first practice to join GI Alliance.

In March, GI Alliance named Casey Chapman, MD, as its chief medical officer. Dr. Chapman had served as the organization's regional director of clinical research and education since July 2016.