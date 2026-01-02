Arkansas law requires insurance coverage of bariatric surgery

A recently passed law in Arkansas will require insurers to cover bariatric surgery beginning Dec. 2, THV 11 reported Jan. 1.

Act 628 will also require insurers to cover pre-operative care, including psychological screening and dietary counseling, as well as post-op follow-up appointments.

Under the new law, there are also restrictions on who can receive bariatric surgery. Patients must be at least 18-years-old and have a body mass index of at least 40. Those with a BMI of 35 qualify if they have either sleep apnea, diabetes, hypertension or cardiopulmonary conditions.