Marshall Health Network adds gastroenterologist

Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health Network has added Yasmeen Obeidat, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Obeidat is a gastroenterologist who provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for digestive system conditions, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease and colorectal cancer screenings, according to a Jan. 2 news release from Marshall Health Network.

She completed an internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Dr. Obeidat will provide care to patients at Marshall Internal Medicine’s Gastroenterology and Hepatology clinic and Marshall Internal Medicine, the release said.