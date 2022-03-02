GI Alliance, Austin Gastroenterology partnership named 'USA Deal of the Year' 

A deal between GI Alliance and Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology was named "USA Deal of the Year" at the 13th annual America's M&A Atlas Awards held virtually Jan. 26-27.

Provident Healthcare Partners represented Austin Gastroenterology in the partnership deal.

"Austin Gastroenterology's partnership with GI Alliance will allow the company to continue its growth in the greater Austin market while solidifying GI Alliance as one of the largest independent GI practices in the country," Robert Ciardi, managing partner at Provident, said in a March 2 news release from Provident.