Beebe Healthcare adds 3 GI physicians

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has added three gastroenterologists to its staff, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

Sujay Alvencar, MD, is a hepatologist and general gastroenterologist with experience in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, motility disorders, viral hepatitis, cirrhosis and pancreatic disorders.

Gastroenterologist Geoffrey Braden, MD, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of complex diseases of the gastrointestinal tract including inflammatory bowel disease, severe refractory irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, cirrhosis and advanced Crohn’s disease.

Homayoon Mahjoob, MD, a gastroenterologist, specializes in advanced interventional endoscopy and has a focus on diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal tumors and hepatopancreatobiliary diseases.

The three physicians will provide care at Beebe Gastroenterology Lewes (Del.), the release said.