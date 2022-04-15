United Digestive names physician president

Private equity-backed, Atlanta-based United Digestive named Neal Patel, MD, president, the gastroenterology management company said April 14.

Dr. Patel joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, a United Digestive affiliate, in 2014 and has since served on the company's physician executive committee and as chief strategy officer.

In his new role, he will focus on enhancing operations and growth initiatives, according to a news release from United Digestive.

"I am eager and excited to serve United Digestive in this way. I've been so proud to be a part of this organization, particularly with the growth we've seen over the last year," Dr. Patel said.