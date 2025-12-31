AGA, partners urge CDC to reverse hepatitis B vote

By: Patsy Newitt

Six national medical societies expressed concern over a CDC panel’s vote to change infant hepatitis B vaccination guidelines, according to a Dec. 8 statement from the American Gastroenterological Association.

The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases authored the statement, with the AGA, American College of Gastroenterology, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Infectious Diseases Society of America and the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition listed as undersigned partners.

The groups said they were alarmed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ 8-3 vote to end its recommendation for universal hepatitis B vaccination at birth. They urged the CDC to maintain the universal birth dose as part of the validated three-dose schedule for all infants.

The statement also called on CMS to ensure continued coverage of the birth dose without cost-sharing and encouraged states to preserve access for those who choose the vaccine.

