US Digestive Health launches world's largest installation of AI endoscopy modules

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health is offering patients artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy screenings using the largest installation of GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules in the world.

This installation of GI Genius is the first in Pennsylvania, according to a July 6 news release.

GI Genius is the only FDA-cleared, commercially available AI poly detection device, according to the release. A study published March 15 in Gastroenterology found that in conjunction with a colonoscopy, GI Genius can decrease polyp miss rates by nearly 50 percent.

The installation is the result of US Digestive Health's collaboration with Medtronic, AmSurg and PE GI Solutions, US Digestive Health CEO Jerry Tillinger said in the release.