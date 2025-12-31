The impact of the GI physician shortage

A national shortage of gastroenterologists is beginning to show measurable downstream effects on physician workload and patient care, according to a Medscape report published Dec. 12.

Medscape collected responses from 131 gastroenterologists who met screening requirements between July 8 and Sept. 3, 2025.

Most respondents reported at least a moderate negative impact from the shortage, with the greatest strain appearing in physicians’ day-to-day time demands.

More than two-thirds of respondents rated the shortage’s impact on their time per patient at a 3 or 4 on a five-point scale, and 8% said it has had a “considerable negative impact.” When asked about patient care, respondents similarly clustered around moderate effects, both within their own practices and in their broader markets. Hiring difficulties compounded the pressure, with physicians again reporting the heaviest burden on time per patient and a meaningful impact on care delivery.

The GI shortage’s impact on their patient care and time:

1 (No negative impact): 15%

2: 15%

3: 35%

4: 27%

5 (Considerable negative impact): 8%

The shortage’s effect on patient care in their practice:

1 (No negative impact): 21%

2: 27%

3: 31%

4: 20%

5 (Considerable negative impact): 2%

The shortage’s effect on patient care in their market:

1 (No negative impact): 19%

2: 21%

3: 34%

4: 22%

5 (Considerable negative impact): 4%

The effect of hiring difficulties on surveyed physicians’ patients and time

1 (No negative impact): 15%

2: 17%

3: 37%

4: 27%

5 (Considerable negative impact): 5%

The effect of hiring difficulties on patient care in surveyed physicians’ practice

1 (No negative impact): 13%

2: 19%

3: 33%

4: 25%

5 (Considerable negative impact): 10%

The effect of hiring difficulties on patient care in surveyed physicians’ market