Five most-read GI articles — CMS creates guideline for blood-based CRC test, ACG 2020 and more
Here are the five most-read articles about gastroenterology and endoscopy from Oct. 22-30:
- CMS creates blood-based CRC test approval guideline, but denies 1st FDA-approved test
- 18 newsworthy posters from ACG 2020
- Epic, Exact Sciences speed up COVID-19 test result turnaround in Wisconsin
- Illinois hospital expands GI service through $50M project
- Do GIs still need to prescribe a clear-liquid diet before a colonoscopy?
More articles on surgery centers:
5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19
ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic
ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.