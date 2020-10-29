Five most-read GI articles — CMS creates guideline for blood-based CRC test, ACG 2020 and more

Carly Behm

 

Here are the five most-read articles about gastroenterology and endoscopy from Oct. 22-30:

  1. CMS creates blood-based CRC test approval guideline, but denies 1st FDA-approved test
  2. 18 newsworthy posters from ACG 2020
  3. Epic, Exact Sciences speed up COVID-19 test result turnaround in Wisconsin
  4. Illinois hospital expands GI service through $50M project
  5. Do GIs still need to prescribe a clear-liquid diet before a colonoscopy?

