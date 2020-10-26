18 newsworthy posters from ACG 2020
The American College of Gastroenterology's Public Relations Committee recognized 18 posters as newsworthy abstracts during ACG 2020, Oct. 23-28.
The committee identified posters with "the latest, most cutting-edge and scientifically important research." The committee recognized research that was relevant to the most common gastrointestinal problems or significantly advanced the diagnosis or treatment of common GI diseases. All posters are available in the ACG 2020 ePoster Hall.
Here are the 18 posters:
- COVID-19-Associated Pancreatitis: It's Not All About the Lungs
- Anal Squamous Cell Carcinoma: A Growing Threat to Women's Health and Call for Action
- Diarrhea Is Associated With Increased Disease Severity in COVID-19: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
- Do Racial and Gender Disparities Exist in Young Onset Rectal Carcinoma? Untold Story of Ten Years
- COVID Delays in Diagnosis and Treatment of Early Onset CRC in Two Patients
- Lowering the Colorectal Cancer Screening Age Improves Predicted Outcomes in Pre-Medicare and Medicare Populations in the CRC-AIM Microsimulation Model
- Utilization of Telemedicine for Colorectal Cancer Outreach During the COVID-19 Pandemic: COLOVID-19
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Colorectal Cancer Screening Rates and Modalities in a Large Integrated Health System
- The Benefits of Time Spent in Nature on Symptoms and Quality of Life Among Patients With IBS
- Modifiable Risk Factors and Colonoscopy Indications in Patients Younger Than 45 Years of Age
- Prevalence of GI Symptoms in COVID-19 Patients and Their Impact on Clinical Outcomes, from the Epicenter of COVID-19: Multicenter Study of Academic Centers in Brooklyn
- Decreasing Prevalence of Colectomy for Ulcerative Colitis Coincides With Increased Utilization of Biologic Medications: A Temporal Analysis From 2000-2019
- Telemedicine Reduces Cirrhosis-Related Hospital Readmissions in Patients With End Stage Liver Disease
- Effect of Cannabis Use on Progression of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Obese Patients: A Propensity-Matched Retrospective Cohort Study
- The Associations Between Obesity and Early Onset Colorectal Cancer: A Propensity-Weighted Analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES)
- The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gastroenterology (GI) Outpatient Care: Pros and Cons of Telehealthcare
- Representation of Women at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Meetings
- Gastrointestinal Symptoms Predict the Outcomes of COVID-19 Infection
