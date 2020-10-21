Epic, Exact Sciences speed up COVID-19 test result turnaround in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Epic and Exact Sciences are decreasing COVID-19 test turnaround time by inputting results directly into Epic's MyChart program, Channel3000 reports.

Currently, Exact processes tests done at Alliant Energy Center, in Madison, Wis., within 72 hours and sends the results to the state, which then reports the results to the patient three to seven days later.

Patients can use MyChart to get their test results as soon as Exact processes them, cutting out the intermediary. Interested parties need to call Exact Sciences for an activation code, but Exact is working to make the sign-up process easier.

