Fast facts about United Digestive

Here is a brief overview of gastroenterology megagroup United Digestive:

It is a gastroenterology practice management company based in Atlanta. It is focused on building partnerships with physicians and GI practices across the country, according to its website.

The practice management company was founded in 2018 through a partnership between Frazier Healthcare Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm and Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates.

United Digestive is led by CEO Mark Gilreath; he helped spearhead United Digestive's formation as a former operating partner for Frazier Healthcare Partners.

Some of the company's recent moves include naming Neal Patel, MD, president in April and adding a Georgia liver health center to its network in May.

United Digestive has more than 20 ASCs and 200 providers across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company added five practices to its portfolio in 2021.