5 gastroenterology megagroups to know

The gastroenterology industry in the last decade has been shaped by the formation of "megagroups."

These groups, often backed by private equity firms, give private practice physicians access to economies of scale, allowing them to leverage referrals and payer contracts.

Here are five gastroenterology megagroups to know:

1. Miami-based Gastro Health has a portfolio of more than 343 physicians and 140 locations in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. The company, backed by private equity firm Audax, completed 10 acquisitions in Florida, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland in 2021.

2. Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance has a portfolio of more than 660 physicians and 400 locations across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington. The company is majority physician-led and physician-owned.

3. Founded in April 2020, Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI is a private equity-backed company with a locally focused growth strategy. In the last 15 months, the company has made 11 acquisitions in Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

4. Atlanta-based United Digestive is another private equity-backed, locally focused group. Founded in 2018, the company has more than 20 ASCs and 200 providers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. It added five practices to its portfolio in 2021.

5. Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health oversees more than 140 gastroenterology providers with 26 locations, 13 ASCs and more than 700 total employees in Pennsylvania. A private equity-backed company, the group acquired two practices in 2021.