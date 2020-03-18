Digestive Disease Week 2020 canceled

Digestive Disease Week 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gastroenterology conference in the U.S. was scheduled for May 2-5 in Chicago. Conference organizers said in an email: "While we are disappointed to miss the science, education and networking that are hallmarks of DDW, we must focus on the health and safety of our community. Thank you for your patience as we evaluated the status of DDW in light of the rapidly changing coronavirus pandemic."

DDW organizers are exploring options to hold virtual summits. DDW has occurred for 50 years, and "2020 should continue that tradition," organizers wrote in an email.

