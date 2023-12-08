GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Dak Prescott joins Ryan Reynolds to raise colorectal cancer awareness

Claire Wallace -  

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has teamed up with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and actor Ryan Reynolds' Lead from Behind campaign to raise awareness for screenings. 

Mr. Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer, according to a Dec. 8 news release

In a video titled "Talking [expletive] with Dak Prescott," the quarterback and Mr. Reynolds urge others to undergo screening through home tests or other methods. 

Celebrities including Mr. Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Terry Crews have also shared videos for the Lead From Behind campaign. 

