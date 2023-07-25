Terry Crews becomes latest celebrity to share colonoscopy video to spread awareness

Actor, host and former NFL player Terry Crews has become the latest celebrity to undergo a colonoscopy on camera, following actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who filmed their own experiences in September.

In the video, Mr. Crews reprises his role as President Camacho from the comedy film Idiocracy to underscore the importance of getting regularly screened for colon cancer.

The video is part of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance's Lead From Behind initiative, which aims to generate mass awareness about colorectal cancer. Ryan Reynolds' creative agency, Maximum Effort, partnered with Lead From Behind for the video's creation.

Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S., yet it has a 90 percent survival rate with early treatment and detection, according to a July 25 press release.

"I've partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind because together we can prevent unnecessary suffering from the preventable cancer," Mr. Crews said in the release. "The outrageous persona of President Camacho demands the attention this cause deserves. Reprising this role felt like the perfect way to continue to raise awareness and encourage people to get screened."