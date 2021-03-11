Breaking down the top GI hospitals in the world: Newsweek

Newsweek released its "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2021" list, ranking the best hospitals in the world.

The publication partnered with Statista to determine the top 100 hospitals for gastroenterology, based on peer recommendations for areas of expertise.

Out of the 50 facilities that were ranked on the list:

1. The U.S. has six facilities in the top 10.

2. The U.S. has 15 facilities, led by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The U.S. has the most facilities of any country included on the list.

3. Germany has eight facilities, the U.K. has seven facilities, South Korea and Italy each have five facilities, Spain has four facilities, Canada and Brazil each have two facilities, and the Netherlands and Australia each have a facility.

4. Ranked U.S. facilities, along with overall rank:

Mayo Clinic, 1

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, 2

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, 4

Cleveland Clinic, 5

The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, 9

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in New York City, 11

Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, 23

University of Chicago Medical Center, 26

UC San Francisco Medical Center, 27

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care, 28

Mayo Clinic Phoenix, 29

Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, 31

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, 32

University of Michigan Hospitals in Ann Arbor, 41

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, 46

