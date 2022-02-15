AI will change healthcare 'in ways we have not imagined,' gastroenterologist says 

Vivek Kaul, MD, a gastroenterologist at University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and Strong Memorial Hospital, joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss the forces deciding the future of healthcare and how ASCs can thrive in a competitive market.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What major forces are deciding the future of healthcare?

Dr. Vivek Kaul: Several factors will impact the future direction of healthcare, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Workforce attrition and physician shortages will continue to negatively impact patient access and care across subspecialties. Apps will likely assume greater responsibilities in the patient care pathway. Telemedicine is here to stay, but reimbursement models will need to be revisited and made more robust. Telemedicine access and delivery platforms will need to be more sophisticated.

Additionally, disruptive technologies, renewed focus on wellness and increased digitization of healthcare will continue to impact the future practice of medicine. Finally, the availability and use of artificial intelligence from a workflow standpoint (scheduling, EHR) and clinically (diagnostic and prognostic prediction models, risk assessment tools, diagnostic interpretation) will change healthcare delivery in ways we have not imagined previously.

Q: How can ASCs thrive in a competitive market?

VK: ASCs should negotiate with payers to maximize their revenue for services provided. It is important to "right size" the practice, while optimizing efficiency and reducing cost where possible. Alternate potential sources of revenue should be evaluated (ancillary procedures, clinical trials, imaging, pathology, etc.). Investing in technology, human capital and resources that enable market differentiation is important. The significance of high-quality customer service and patient care cannot be overemphasized, especially in the current environment.

These strategies, along with the ability to offer patients multiple services under one roof at a relatively lower cost, make ASCs a very attractive option. ASCs can thrive in a competitive market by focusing on quality and the overall patient experience.