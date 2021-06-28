9 GI industry updates to know

GI Alliance expanded into Colorado, and Fujifilm launched an endoscopy-specific integration platform.

Nine gastroenterology industry updates to know:

1. GI Alliance formed its first Colorado partnership with Colorado Gastroenterology.

2. Florida Digestive Health Specialists in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., performed the first Barrett's esophagus test using EsoCheck.

3. Fujifilm Medical Systems launched an integration platform to enhance image and data integration in endoscopy suites.

4. Biotech company Prometheus Biosciences received $10 million from German company Dr. Falk Pharma after reaching a milestone under its collaboration agreement.

5. PE GI Solutions' ASCs will begin using Provation's cloud-based documentation and patient charting system.

6. A gastroenterologist is proposing to build a medical office and surgery center in Edina, Minn.

7. Summit Health will integrate New York City-based Gotham Gastroenterology into its network.

