7 GI exec moves in the past month

United Digestive added a board member, and The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy named its president.

Seven GI executive moves in the past month:

1. GI biotech company Progenity recently established an inflammatory bowel disease clinical advisory board. The board members include William Sandborn, MD; Geert D'Haens, MD, PhD; Bruce Sands, MD; and Séverine Vermeire, MD, PhD.

2. Mansour Parsi, MD, was appointed the Hyman Professor of Medicine and chief of gastroenterology and hepatology in the college of medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

3. Gastrointestinal pharmaceutical company Napo Pharmaceuticals introduced Darlene Horton, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

4. United Digestive added Aja McCutchen, MD, as the seventh member of its board of directors.

5. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center named Howard Ross, MD, chair of surgery and surgeon-in-chief.

6. Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute named Miguel Regueiro, MD, chair.

7. The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy named Douglas Rex, MD, as 2021-22 president.