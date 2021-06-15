PE GI Solutions subscribes to Provation documentation system

PE GI Solutions' ASCs will begin using Provation's cloud-based documentation and patient charting system, it said June 15.

Provation Apex combines Provation's procedure documentation and patient charting systems. The master subscription agreement will standardize documentation, increase reporting accuracy and improve data protection.

The agreement further seals PE GI Solutions' investment in its "cloud-first strategy."

"We now have a turn-key approach to enabling more PE GI Solutions centers to implement a top-rated solution in GI documentation for better standardization, reporting, data security and patient records," John Westby, vice president of IT at PE GI Solutions, said.