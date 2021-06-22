Fujifilm launches endoscopy-exclusive integration platform

Fujifilm Medical Systems launched an integration platform to enhance image and data integration in endoscopy suites, according to a June 22 release. 

The system uses configuration designed to provide gastrointestinal physicians with video and image routing capacities.

The platform is designed for advanced endoscopy procedures and offers quad-channel recording, education, teleconferencing, and interoperability and image recall, the release said. 

The platform recently was installed at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

