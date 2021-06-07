Summit Health adds Gotham Gastroenterology to network

Summit Health will integrate New York City-based Gotham Gastroenterology into its network as part of its goal to expand access to medical care in the New York metropolitan area, according to a June 7 press release.

Summit Health will bring on Gotham's 16 GI specialists and four facilities to its network. The GI specialty group will begin the transition by taking on Summit's branding, becoming Gotham Gastroenterology, A Summit Health Company.

Gotham Gastroenterology was founded in 2010 and includes hospital affiliations with New York University Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital, both in New York City.

Summit Health has a network of more than 1,600 providers and more than 200 locations throughout New York, New Jersey and Oregon.