Gastroenterologist proposes surgery center, medical office in Minnesota: 3 details

A gastroenterologist is proposing to build a medical office and surgery center in Edina, Minn., The Edina Sun Current reported June 11.

Here's what you should know:



1. Ahsan Bhatti, MD, is working with MSP Commercial and Pope Architects to propose a three-story, 24,000-square-foot building that would replace an existing office building.

2. The project's sketch plan was discussed with city officials May 26. If approved, the building would be completed in one to two years. Edina City Council will revisit the project June 15.

3. Dr. Bhatti has practiced gastroenterology for more than 20 years and specializes in digestive diseases. He currently has three offices in Edina, Chaska and Shakopee.