8 endoscopy updates in the last 30 days

From a partnership with the VA to a new endoscope debut, here are eight endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. Medtronic will install 115 GI Genius AI endoscopy modules at VA facilities across the U.S.

2. The UH Cleveland Medical Center received additional donated GI Genius endoscopy units.

3. Delta (Utah) Community Hospital began using Medtronic's GI Genius modules.

4. The FDA granted clearance to endoscopic bleeding solution Nexpowder.

5. Fujifilm debuted its new endoscopic ultrasound endoscope.

6. Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center opened a new location.

7. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy has equipped its training institute with 20 700 series endoscopes.

8. Single-use endoscopy developer UroViu signed a contract with veteran-owned Fidelis Sustainability Distribution.