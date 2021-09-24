7 recent GI exec moves 

New York City-based NYU Langone Health and University of Chicago Medicine have named gastroenterologists as directors.

Here are seven recent moves by gastroenterology leaders:

1. Therapeutics provider Ehave named Rahul Dixit, MD, to its medical advisory board.

2. The Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines named gastroenterologist Ralph McKibben, MD, chair of the organization.

3. Robert Brown, MD, was named chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

4. Newark, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company Protagonist Therapeutics appointed Scott Plevy, MD, executive vice president and head of its gastrointestinal programs.

5. NYU Langone Health named Aasma Shaukat, MD, director of outcomes research in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

6. University of Chicago Medicine named Uzma Siddiqui, MD, the director of its Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics.

7. David Weinberg, MD, was named one of the new editors-in-chief of the American Gastroenterological Association's journal, Gastroenterology.