Weill Cornell Medicine names GI division chief

Robert Brown, MD, was named chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

Dr. Brown, who began his new role Aug. 1, succeeds David Cohen, MD, PhD, who served as the division chief since 2016. Dr. Brown will also continue to serve as medical director of the Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, which he co-founded in 1998.

Dr. Brown specializes in liver diseases, including alcohol-related liver disease, chronic hepatitis C infection and cirrhosis. He earned a medical degree from New York University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of California, Berkeley. He completed internships at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and a fellowship at the University of California San Francisco.

Dr. Brown joined NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center as an attending physician in 2000. He previously served as an adjunct faculty member at Weill Cornell Medicine from 1999 until 2015, when he joined the school's full-time faculty as clinical chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology. He also served as vice chair of mentoring and academic development in the school's department of medicine from 2018 until 2021.

Dr. Brown has co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed articles and served in editorial roles for several hepatology journals. He is currently the editor-in-chief of Liver Transplantation. He is also the co-founder and vice president of the Empire Liver Foundation, which works with the New York City Department of Health to assist patients with liver diseases.

Dr. Brown has received numerous awards and research grants, including the Physician of the Year from the New York chapter of the American Liver Foundation.