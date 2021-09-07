Protagonist Therapeutics appoints gastroenterologist as executive VP

Newark, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company Protagonist Therapeutics appointed Scott Plevy, MD, as executive vice president and head of its gastrointestinal programs, the company said Sept. 7.

Dr. Plevy is a gastroenterologist and molecular immunologist. He most recently served as chief scientific officer at biotechnology company Senda Biosciences and has previously held leadership positions at Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic Therapeutics. He has published more than 110 peer-reviewed papers on immunologic disorders, including those related to inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. Plevy received his medical degree from Columbia University in New York City and completed his residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.