6 recent GI tech company updates

Here are six updates from gastroenterology-focused technology companies that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:

1. Vivante Health was selected for the Digital Health 150 List for 2022 by CB Insights. The companies named to the list are selected from thousands of firms using digital technology to transform healthcare.

2. GastroGPO partnered with AnX Robotica, a developer of minimally invasive endoscopy procedures.

3. Olympus signed an exclusive distribution agreement with EndoClot Plus following the successful commercialization of EndoClot Plus products in the United States this spring.

4. Iterative Health was named one of the top 150 most promising digital health startups in the world for 2022 by software platform CB Insights.

5. Ohio Gastroenterology introduced interactive virtual assistants to assist patients with preoperative and postoperative care; they are available through the Orbita conversational AI platform.

6. The American Gastroenterological Association's GI Opportunity Fund made its first investment, financing Virgo Surgical Video Solutions in a series A funding round.