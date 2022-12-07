Iterative Health named top digital health company for 2022

Gastroenterology medtech company Iterative Health has been named one of the top 150 most promising digital health startups in the world for 2022 by software platform CB Insights.

Iterative Health was recognized in the computer-aided imaging category for its artificial intelligence-based imaging research.

It was chosen out of a pool of 13,000 companies, evaluated on research and development activity, market potential, business relationships, investor profiles, team strength and technology novelty.

"2022 has been a transformative year for Iterative Health, from FDA clearance of our first product, to growing the team by over fivefold and adding some incredible talent to our team. This award demonstrates the tremendous effort our team puts in everyday to develop technology that will benefit patients everywhere," Jonathan Ng, founder and CEO of Iterative Health, said in a Dec. 7 press release.