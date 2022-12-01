AGA invests in Virgo Surgical Video Solutions

The American Gastroenterological Association's GI Opportunity Fund has made its first investment, financing Virgo Surgical Video Solutions in a series A funding round.

Virgo is an artificial intelligence company that will help gastroenterologists, clinical trial sponsors and trial site investigators carry out endoscopic procedure recording and patient recruitment for clinical trials, according to a Dec. 1 news release shared with Becker's. It will begin with inflammatory bowel disease trials.

"Virgo would not be where it is today without the support of the AGA, dating back to our initial pitch at the AGA Tech Summit's Shark Tank competition in 2018," Matt Schwartz, Virgo co-founder and CEO. "Virgo is proud to have the support of the AGA, and this investment will help accelerate Virgo's mission to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows by developing automation and AI tools for endoscopy."